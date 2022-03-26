Letter: Auburn woman thankful for support after fall

On Monday, March 14th I was taking an afternoon walk, enjoying the fresh air and getting exercise. Suddenly at 3:30 pm I fell face forward hitting the sidewalk with my face. This occurred between Copley and Wilbur, side streets off Lake Avenue. A car stopped and as I sat up, bleeding profusely from my lower face, I was trying to get my cell phone out of my holder and couldn't read it to call my husband. It was covered with blood. The woman called and asked if I was okay, did I need help? I asked her to please take my phone and call my husband. After giving her the necessary information to make the call, she then handed me the phone and I spoke to him. During this timeframe three other ladies stopped to assist, all concerned for me and my wellbeing. One of them helped me off the ground, and my husband arrived shortly after. We live on Amherst Avenue, which was a block away from where I fell. I am thankful for the help of these four Angels of Mercy and appreciate your taking time to help me, an old lady. After two hospital visits, stitching of my upper lip, and my two front teeth being but back into my gums through a dental bracing using wired attached to the teeth on each side of them, I am on the mend. You can rest assure I will not be taking walks along Lake Avenue anymore. The toe portion of my right foot shoe caught the edge of a raised sidewalk slab, and down I went. I am thankful for their concern, their help and grateful Auburn has such nice people willing to stop and help an old lady of 78 in distress and need. God bless you all and from my heart I thank you.