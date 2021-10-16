Letter: Auburn YMCA a gift that keeps on giving

“Enter as strangers. Leave as friends” is the rather catchy sign on the wall when entering the Auburn YMCA. As the month of Thanksgiving and gift giving approaches, I say “Thank God for our Auburn YMCA”.

The Y swimming pools have kept this car-accident survivor able to exercise even with my differently-abled body after almost dying in a car mishap. I am unable to use the Y for pickleball, basketball or feats needing balance because of brain injury. But— thanks be to God—I enjoy pain-free swimming in Owasco Lake and/or the Y seven days a week. Pool swims make my incureable arthritis joint pains almost disappear.

I know not why pool water delivers this miracle— far more successfully than ALLEVE or IBUPROFEN over-the-counter pain relievers. But using my muscles in water does something to erase middle-age body aches. Oops! Doctors and friends remind me I’ve had my 65th birthday…so I guess I’m a senior citizen now???!!

I no longer have the balance needed to ride my bicycle. I never started playing popular pickleball at the Y years ago. So of course I cannot start that now. But I can swim.

Curley’s Bar is now closed anyway, isn’t it? To meet guys I no longer go to bars or taverns— never actuallly did. But I can and do meet a lot of guys & girls enjoying healthy workouts at our Auburn Y.

I admit to not using our Y’s NAUTILUS equipment often enough. But I will never ever forget the morning a few years ago when I went downstairs to use the Y machines to workout only to find a tall, lean man by the name of Barack Obama on the stairmaster next to me! I kid you not. And, for whatever it’s worth, our former president was the tallest, most slender gentleman I’ve ever seen working out at the Auburn YMCA!

Wonder if Barack Obama ever swims?? Is there even an indoor swimming pool in the White House?

All I know is that our local YMCAs in Auburn and Skaneateles have several huge swimming pools. No hospital or physical therapy center—where I learned the dated words “No pain? No gain.”— has provided me as much painless enjoyable healthy rehab exercise as our YMCA pools.

So I say thank God my family had the smarts to buy me Y memberships. Best gift I ever received.

Sue Hemingway lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

