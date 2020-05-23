Letter: Aurora woman thankful for Tops senior hours

Our Auburn Tops Market advertises that Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 6 to 7:30 are for seniors 60 years and above. Because of my age, I have been going there every 10 days to two weeks. And due to where I live, that means getting up very early.
I am writing to express my gratitude to the management and to everyone who works there. It is just beautiful: so clean and every item perfectly arranged on the shelves! I was deeply moved to think of all the people who have worked so hard overnight to clean and stock shelves and arrange fruit and vegetables while I was sleeping.
Thank you to all who make that happen.
Lili MacCormick lives in Aurora. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.
