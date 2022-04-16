Letter: Brother of Vietnam casualty thankful for Cayuga County memorial

Every time I drive by or stop to visit the CAYUGA COUNTY VIET NAM MEMORIAL, I am filled with immense pride and immense sorrow. One of the 29 names on the memorial is that of my brother, Starrett John Ingleston, who died in Viet Nam on March 29, 1970. He had just turned 20 years old the previous month. That he died so young is just heart-breaking. I am sure the families of the other 28 soldiers feel the same immense pride, sorrow and sense of loss for their beloved sons.
This memorial would not have happened without the generous support of the sponsors and the donations made by so many families and individuals. In particular, I would like to thank Nick Valenti, and Chapter 704 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Cayuga County.
The family of Starrett J. Ingleston includes Michele Fuller, Tracey and Sylvia Ingleston, and Ray and Charlene Blake. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.