Letter: Brother of Vietnam casualty thankful for Cayuga County memorial

Every time I drive by or stop to visit the CAYUGA COUNTY VIET NAM MEMORIAL, I am filled with immense pride and immense sorrow. One of the 29 names on the memorial is that of my brother, Starrett John Ingleston, who died in Viet Nam on March 29, 1970. He had just turned 20 years old the previous month. That he died so young is just heart-breaking. I am sure the families of the other 28 soldiers feel the same immense pride, sorrow and sense of loss for their beloved sons.