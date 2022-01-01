Letter: Cayuga County came through for seniors this holiday season

Once again, Home Instead would like to thank the Cayuga County Community for their generous support of our Be a Santa to a Senior program. We are amazed and overwhelmed by the generosity of our community! Over 185 gifts were collected as well as those little extras like toiletries, socks, hats, gloves, scarves, and calendars! Not to mention holiday cookies and candy! We would also like to thank community volunteers Cindy Lu Mark, Robin Knight, and Susan Greig as well as members of the Z-Club at Auburn High School, Noelle Pipher, Henry Moskov, Natalee Bello-Woodcock, KieraLyn Mathis and Jayla Mathis for helping us wrap all those gifts. A special thank you to Debbie Clark and the Greater Rochester Area of Realtors Finger Lakes Chapter as well as the Cayuga County Office Building for their generous donations. We would also like to thank Home Instead CAREGivers for their time in helping with deliveries. We truly could not have done it without everyone’s help. Thank you to Lyons National Bank on Genesee Street and Grant Avenue and Five-Star Bank for allowing us to put the tags on the trees in their lobbies, and to Riester’s Appliances for being a drop off point. As the pandemic continues to plague us, social isolation of our seniors is more prominent than ever. This little gesture has provided our recipients throughout Cayuga County a moment of joy during an otherwise difficult time.