Letter: Cayuga County DMV provided great service
Letter: Cayuga County DMV provided great service

Kudos to Cayuga County Clerk Susan Dwyer and her dedicated team at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

In these Corona times a tiny problem can grow into a huge mess in a flash. So, how great to find a whole department full of caring and professional problem solvers right here in our County Office Building.

A DMV problem, of my own making, occurred and these resourceful, caring, and smart folks got ‘er done. Took a few days, all via phone and mail, but they persevered. Problem solved!

Such a bright spot in all this chaos.

Thank you Cayuga County DMV employees!

Liz Barnes lives in Weedsport. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

