Letter: Cayuga County DMV provided great service

Kudos to Cayuga County Clerk Susan Dwyer and her dedicated team at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
In these Corona times a tiny problem can grow into a huge mess in a flash. So, how great to find a whole department full of caring and professional problem solvers right here in our County Office Building.
A DMV problem, of my own making, occurred and these resourceful, caring, and smart folks got ‘er done. Took a few days, all via phone and mail, but they persevered. Problem solved!
Such a bright spot in all this chaos.
Thank you Cayuga County DMV employees!
Liz Barnes lives in Weedsport. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.
