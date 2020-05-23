Letter: Cayuga County DMV provided great service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kudos to Cayuga County Clerk Susan Dwyer and her dedicated team at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

In these Corona times a tiny problem can grow into a huge mess in a flash. So, how great to find a whole department full of caring and professional problem solvers right here in our County Office Building.

A DMV problem, of my own making, occurred and these resourceful, caring, and smart folks got ‘er done. Took a few days, all via phone and mail, but they persevered. Problem solved!

Such a bright spot in all this chaos.

Thank you Cayuga County DMV employees!

Liz Barnes lives in Weedsport. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

