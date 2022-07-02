Letter: Cayuga County office grateful for volunteer meal drivers

The staff members of Cayuga County's Office for the Aging held a celebration picnic June 16 to honor the service of older adults, particularly volunteers for the department's Senior Nutrition Program. More than 80 volunteers deliver hot weekday meals to homebound older residents of Cayuga County. Others help serve meals at the congregate meal sites in the City of Auburn. Last year these volunteers worked 7,188 hours, delivering 71,147 meals to over 350 residents. If placed in monetary terms, the volunteers contributed time valued at $124,234 to the community. We are grateful for the dedication of these volunteers. Several others were recognized as an Outstanding Senior Citizen and as Senior Citizens of the year.
During the celebration, volunteers were treated to snacks donated by AdvancedMeal, a BBQ lunch and ice cream, music, and door prizes. The Office for the Aging is grateful for these door prize donors: Auburn Auto Group, AutoWash, MacKenzie-Childs, Dickman Farms, Prison City Pub and Brewery, Ted O'Hara and Bronwyn O'Connor, and Karl and Jill Dungey.
Writing on behalf of the Cayuga County Office for the Aging are Brenda Wiemann, LMSW, director; Jenna Adams, senior nutrition program manager; and Kim Dungey, volunteer coordinator. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.