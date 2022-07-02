Letter: Cayuga County office grateful for volunteer meal drivers

The staff members of Cayuga County's Office for the Aging held a celebration picnic June 16 to honor the service of older adults, particularly volunteers for the department's Senior Nutrition Program. More than 80 volunteers deliver hot weekday meals to homebound older residents of Cayuga County. Others help serve meals at the congregate meal sites in the City of Auburn. Last year these volunteers worked 7,188 hours, delivering 71,147 meals to over 350 residents. If placed in monetary terms, the volunteers contributed time valued at $124,234 to the community. We are grateful for the dedication of these volunteers. Several others were recognized as an Outstanding Senior Citizen and as Senior Citizens of the year.