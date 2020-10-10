Letter: Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument organizers thankful

On behalf of the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 704 I would like to thank all of the “hearts and hands and minds” who came together throughout the past three years and made it possible for our Chapter to raise the necessary funds and make the Vietnam Veterans Memorial a reality for all of our Vietnam Veterans and their families in Cayuga County. I am proud to that I am a resident of a community that does care about her citizens and the necessity that future generations understand the history and contributions of our native sons and daughters and their families who have made very personal sacrifices defending our nation and her freedoms and Democratic values.