Letter: Cayuga County Wreaths Across America organizers thank supporters

In 2020, the VVA 704 sends a very special “Shout Out Thank You” to the Quilters of The Finger lakes for their generosity, and selfless work in creating more than 500 quilts for presentation to our local Veterans. Each quilt was provided at no cost to the Veteran recipient. Their compassion and benevolence reflects the warmth that our community has for all who have served, are serving and will serve. They truly represent what Wreaths Across America stands for in Cayuga County