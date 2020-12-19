Letter: Cayuga County Wreaths Across America organizers thank supporters

“We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” John F. Kennedy
On behalf of the Wreaths Across America Executive Committee, the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 704, and the Cayuga Community College Criminal Justice Club we wish to thank the following organization, businesses and individuals for supporting the work of our program. We especially encourage all to participate in the Cayuga County WAA December Challenge and support our local merchants and businesses.
Cheryl Abraham, Auburn VFW Auxiliary, Gold Star parents Tammy and Jerome Bell , Kathie Burke, Paul Bush, Emily Cameron, Jim and Renee Campbell, Melony Carner, Carnicelli Indelicato Post, Tom and Christina Carter, John Clark Owner-Owasco Wines and Liquors (OWL)Stephen Coleman, Vivian and Casey Davis, Guy, Crystal and Sam Cosentino, Mary Cuddy , LeeAnn DeFimone, Melonne DiLallo, Mark Divietro Owner-Historic Grounds East Hill Medical Center Dr. Heather Wasileski and Dr. Gabriel Lurvey – Family Care Medical Group, David Gould, Steve Pelc and the Heick-Pelc Funeral Home, Dorothy and Scott Keough, Hon. Tricia and Fred Kerr III, Jesse Kline, Helen Lyons, Marsha Ashberry (DAR) Local Chapter , Patricia Maurillo, Tom Minicucci, Professor and Program Coordinator Cayuga Community College Criminal Justice Program Theresa Misiaszek, Ed Moro at Moro’s Table,James and Dianne Napoli, Darlene and Ricky Nila, Lily, Mary and Jenna Nila, Robert Otterstatter at Octane Social House, James Orman, Suzanne Perkins, Gerald J.Pettigrass, Gold Star Grandmother Shirley Quiqley, Hon. Sheriff Brian Schenck, SK American Legion Post , Barbara Sroka, David Townsend, Dr.Bernard and Margaret Tomasso, Dana L. West High School Senior Ryan Teabo,Nick and Pat Valenti, Vietnam Veterans Chapter 704, Rear Admiral Richard West, David Wilcox and The Citizen for always being there to support our community in news reporting and information. Steve Penstone and The Fingerlakes Radio Group.
In 2020, the VVA 704 sends a very special “Shout Out Thank You” to the Quilters of The Finger lakes for their generosity, and selfless work in creating more than 500 quilts for presentation to our local Veterans. Each quilt was provided at no cost to the Veteran recipient. Their compassion and benevolence reflects the warmth that our community has for all who have served, are serving and will serve. They truly represent what Wreaths Across America stands for in Cayuga County
Dr. Linda A. Townsend is the Cayuga County Wreaths Across America location leader and writes on behalf of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.
