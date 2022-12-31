Letter: Cayuga County Wreaths Across America organizers thank supporters

"That we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth." — Abraham Lincoln

The Wreaths Across America Executive Committee would like to thank the following for their support of our Veterans and the WAA Ceremony.

Nicholas C. Valenti- Central District Director, New York State Council-Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), Chaplain Jerry Fulmer, U.S.A.F., Vietnam Veteran, Rev. Jon W. Rohde, Priest in Charge, SS Peter and John Episcopal Church, Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 704, American Legion Post #1776, Carnicelli-Indelicato, The dedicated soldiers of the 102nd MP, Battalion NYS National Guard.

Marion Rollins, Susan Foltz Hassinger, Tracey Taylor; Family and

Memory Keepers for SGT. Johnston Dunlop, US Army.

Gold Star Sister Carmen Cornell and Jazzibell DeVoe, Gold Star Daughter Fred Norton, Commander, Carnicelli-Indelicato American Legion Post #1776, Vance and Bonnie Phillips, Retired US Army War on Global Terrorism

Gold Star Grandmother Shirley Quigley, Steve Weldon, USMC,

Sharon McNeil, Sean M. Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation

Jerome (Jerry)Bell Sr. and Tammy Bell Gold Star Parents of USMC Sgt. Jerome C. Bell Jr, TJ Bell and Stacey Zimmerman, siblings of Sgt. Bell. Taylor and Jerome Bell III, children of Sgt. Bell, Terry Baxter, U.S. Navy

Paul Vitale, USAF, David Dubbs, U.S. Coast Guard, Glynn English, US Army, Tom Minicucci ,U.S. Merchant Marine

Fred Norton US Army Persian Gulf Veteran

Robert Pasik, US Army, Vietnam, Peter Quirk, US Navy

Thomas E. Ryan and Tim E. Ryan Brothers and Memory Keepers of

Cpl. Donald J.Ryan, Dr. Bernie Tomasso, Retired Port Byron CSD Educator, Louis Vasile, Jennifer Vasile , Swartwood, Marylou Vasile, Deedee Alberry. Family and Memory Keepers for Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient: US Army SP 4th Class Robert Francis Stryker

Julie and Michael Kelly, Chad Grennell, Matthew Warren, Megan Grennell, Deanna Grennell, Chipper Grennell Family and Memory Keepers for Justin Grennell New York Army National Guard Specialist, 2nd Squadron ,101st Cavalry.

Parents Charles and Gladys Sicknick, Brothers Craig and Kenneth Sicknick , Kathee Dobe-Call and Robert Call ,Family and Memory Keepers for Brian David Sicknick , Staff Sgt, US Air Force

The Hon. Joseph Biden and Dr. Jill Biden Family and Memory Keepers for Joseph Robinette "Beau" Biden III, Major, Judge Advocate General’s Corp ,261st Signal Brigade. Beau’ s late mother Neilia Hunter Biden and his grandparents Robert and Louise Hunter.

Admiral Richard West, US Navy Retired: Family and Memory Keeper for Dana L. West and all Port Byron High School alumni in the Military.

Mrs. Helen Lyons Past President and Regent, Owasco Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Memory Keepers Reverend Paul Gordon and Christine Carter, Harriet Tubman Home, Beverly Sayles, Town of Victory Historian, Memory Keeper for the Cayuga County Congressional Medal of Honor (CMOH) Recipients: Charles Barrell – Civil War 102nd US Colored Troops Robert Buffum – Civil War 21st Ohio Infantry

Harry Harvey- Civil War 22nd New York Cavalry

Samuel Kenyon – Civil War 24th New York Cavalry

Louis Lawton – Boxer Rebellion 9th US Infantry

Richard Mangam – Civil War 148th New York Infantry

George Thompson – 2nd US Cavalry Campaigns

William Winegar- 19th New York Cavalry 1st New York Dragoons

Robert Stryker – Vietnam War 26th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division

Honorary Memory Keeper: Sean Kirst, Journalist and Ernie Pyle Award Recipient, Tom Hand, Creator and Publisher Americana Corner,“Ducit Amor Patriae” Love of Country Leads Me: americanacorner.com

Memory Keeper and Sponsor honoring all who served in the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Korean War.

GOLD STAR MOTHERS

Jerome (Jerry)Bell Sr. and Tammy Bell

Memory Keepers for USMC Sgt. Jerome C. Bell Jr. 9/19/2008

Marsha Conner and William Conner

Memory Keepers for Lt. Patrick Kelly Conner, USN 02/02/1991

Memory Keepers Lorie and Rick Schneider, MS. Carole Ozark; USMC, Cpl. Kyle Schneider 6/30/2011

Bev Blakeslee, and David Blakeslee, Memory Keepers for Captain Michael Edward Jones, USAF,04/28/1992

Memory Keepers Cindy Mamouaka and the late Gold Star Father Polycarpe Mamouaka for Sgt. Paul Mamouaka,

US Army 02/15/2010

Memory Keepers: Ann Brothers and Gene Brothers,

for Major Steven T. Brothers, US Army Intelligence: 05/30/2011

Memory Keepers: Kathleen and Chuck Carpenter

for SFC Ethan Carpenter, US Army : 3/15/2019

Memory Keeper Elaine Johnston for Patricia Leigh Semmens US Army 1/16/1990

Memory Keepers Sharon and Thomas Van Fleet for Brian Van Fleet, US Navy: 7/14/2012

Adam Jenks, US Army, Commander VFW Post 1975, Steve St. Martin, Commander S&K American Legion Post #1324, David Bennett, VFW 1975 Auxiliary President

Memory Keeper for Musicians and Performers who entertain our Military Tom Collier, Founder of Held Hostage; American Rock Band and recording artist. Tom’s band has raised money for Veterans Causes through the sale of his original song composition “Show Me the Way Back Home” that featured members of the VVA 704 and the Nila Sisters. He has performed benefit concerts for our Veterans since 2015. Collier will be playing at the Grammy Awards Pre-Party and the Metal Hall of Fame Pre-Party in Hollywood, California in January 2023.

Tim Fox: Executive Producer of the Bridge Street Program and Reporter at Local SYR; Memory Keeper for News Reporters and Journalists in honor and recognition of all television and radio correspondents and print journalists nationally and globally who report the news and seek to present the truth in order to inform the public and to preserve and protect the Freedom of the Press in our Democracy.

Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider Foundation, Hon. David Schenck, Sheriff Cayuga County Sheriff ‘s Department, New York State Police Wreath

James Campbell, NYS Trooper (Ret), USAF, City of Auburn Police Department Wreath. Auburn Fire Department Wreath Sponsored by Mr. Steve Pelc, (Retired Firefighter) Heieck Pelc Funeral Home, David Townsend

Memory Keeper: Professor Theresa Misiaszek for Auburn and Cayuga Community College Faculty and Alumni

Members of The Swietoniowski-Kopeczek (SK) Am. Leg. Post #1324, Rifle Squad and Taps: Steve (Moose) Kmyta, Jenna, Mary and Lily Nila, News Reporters David Wilcox and Kelly Rocheleau, The Citizen newspaper, Robert Peneafeather and James Reichert Chief Videographer ,ARMA who make it possible for the WAA Ceremony to be made available to the public.

A very special THANK YOU to our Wreath and Ceremony sponsors whose assistance and kindness make it possible to honor our fallen warriors.

Mr. Steve Pelc, Retired Auburn Firefighter, Heieck Pelc Funeral Home

George Bidelman, Bidelman Ford, Auburn New York Location

Darlene and Ricky Nila, Mr. Fanning Administrator and Staff, St. Joseph’s Cemetery and Jerry Del Favro Superintendent and Staff, Fort Hill Cemetery.

All Wreath Escorts, participants and community members who purchase wreaths in support of our Ceremony and the community work of the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 704.