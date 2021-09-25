 Skip to main content
Letter: Cayuga golf tourney supports work of Hospice
The 3rd annual Jimmy Shutter golf tournament for Hospice was held on August 14 at Indian Head Golf Course. Together with the help of family and friends we raised over$3,000 for Hospice. The Shutter Family would like to thank all our golfers and our donors: Hammond and Irving, The Apple Station, Aversa Agency, Beautiful Smiles, Bill Brown, Cayuga Nation, Frontinac Fowler, Gillespie Chevrolet, Hibiscus Harbor, Izzo's White Barn, Jason's New York Pizzeria, Montezuma Winery, Pepper's Discount Liquor, Pete's Treats, Union Springs Supermarket and Varick Winery for making this event a wonderful success.

All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

