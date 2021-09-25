Letter: Christian love given to lonely soldier by Auburnians still generating blessings

The Starbuck Scholarship Fund grew out of a chance meeting of a lonely soldier, Robert M. Keil, and Gene and Florence Starbuck, members of the First United Methodist Episcopal Church of Auburn. Since 1983 Auburn United Methodist Church has granted approximately 650 scholarships to members to be used for college or continuing education.

The story begins in 1943 when 535 young Army trainees from the NY City metropolitan area arrived by train in Syracuse, which they considered a “hick town”. Imagine their surprise at learning there was no room for them at Syracuse University, and they were being transported to a place called Auburn! In the early 1940’s the Army used the buildings of the old Auburn Theological Seminary for training facilities, and housed the soldiers being trained at the Case Mansion, currently being used by the First Presbyterian Church. Each morning reveille was played followed by a march down South Street headed to the seminary to start their day.

Auburn did itself proud by supporting the efforts of WWII not only the young visiting soldiers housed here but their own young men away in the military. The Auburn community embraced the young soldiers for the short time they were here. Among those trainees was Bob Keil, a young man in his late teens who faced the uncertain future of all soldiers in wartime.