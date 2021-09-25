Letter: Christian love given to lonely soldier by Auburnians still generating blessings

The Starbuck Scholarship Fund grew out of a chance meeting of a lonely soldier, Robert M. Keil, and Gene and Florence Starbuck, members of the First United Methodist Episcopal Church of Auburn. Since 1983 Auburn United Methodist Church has granted approximately 650 scholarships to members to be used for college or continuing education.
The story begins in 1943 when 535 young Army trainees from the NY City metropolitan area arrived by train in Syracuse, which they considered a “hick town”. Imagine their surprise at learning there was no room for them at Syracuse University, and they were being transported to a place called Auburn! In the early 1940’s the Army used the buildings of the old Auburn Theological Seminary for training facilities, and housed the soldiers being trained at the Case Mansion, currently being used by the First Presbyterian Church. Each morning reveille was played followed by a march down South Street headed to the seminary to start their day.
Auburn did itself proud by supporting the efforts of WWII not only the young visiting soldiers housed here but their own young men away in the military. The Auburn community embraced the young soldiers for the short time they were here. Among those trainees was Bob Keil, a young man in his late teens who faced the uncertain future of all soldiers in wartime.
At that time a popular local pastime was watching and participating in the Y league’s basketball games. First United Methodist Episcopal Church of Auburn had a team in the league, as did most churches in Auburn, and Gene Starbuck was a member of the sponsoring committee for the team. Bob was one of the young men interested in playing for the church, which brought him into contact with Gene and Florence Starbuck. They invited him to their home and developed a strong personal relationship with him which lasted the Starbucks’ lifetime.
Gene and Florence made a lasting impression on Bob, who survived the war after serving in central Germany and the Rhineland and eventually took part in the US invasion of Japan. He completed his education, finished a long and distinguished career with Dow Chemical Company, and retired as a Senior Executive Vice President and Director of his company.
In his later years, Bob wanted to do something special for Florence, Gene having passed away, and in 1983 made a $5,000 gift to the First United Methodist Church in Florence’s honor to be used as she wished. The establishment of a scholarship fund was decided upon, and the Starbuck Scholarship Fund was created. Subsequent gifts were made by Bob and Dow Chemical. In addition to these gifts, which provided the majority of the growth for the fund, many members of our church, and others, have made gifts to the Starbuck Scholarship Fund.
How blessed the church has been to be stewards of a gift which keeps on giving. Gene and Florence’s extension of Christian love to a lonely teen-age soldier over sixty years ago has resulted in a magnificent example of the biblical parable of bread cast upon the water being returned a thousand fold.
