Letter: Christmas program for Cayuga County seniors had much support

Once again, Home Instead would like to thank the Cayuga County Community for their generous support of our Be a Santa to a Senior program. We are continually amazed and overwhelmed by the generosity of our community! Besides the gifts received from the tags that were on the trees, those little extras like toiletries, socks, hats, gloves, scarves, and calendars were the icing on the cake! We would like to thank community volunteers Debby Dunbar, Juli Cowell, Barb Basile, Bonnie Kirby and Donna Clark for helping us wrap all those gifts. A special thank you to Debbie Clark and the Greater Rochester Area of Realtors Finger Lakes Chapter for their generous donations. You couldn’t Be a Santa to a Senior without having elves to help with gift delivery! Thank you to Barb Basile, Bonnie Logue, Mandy Woodruff, Debby Dunbar and grandsons Silas and Seth Dunbar and Bonnie Mastroeni and her children Rylee and Ivan Mastroeni for their time in helping to put smiles on the recipient’s faces! Thank you to Lyons National Bank on Genesee Street and Grant Avenue and Five-Star Bank on Genesee Street for allowing us to put the tags on the trees in their lobbies, and to Riester’s Appliances for being a drop off point.