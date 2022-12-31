 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THANK YOU

Letter: Christmas program for Cayuga County seniors had much support

  • 0

Once again, Home Instead would like to thank the Cayuga County Community for their generous support of our Be a Santa to a Senior program. We are continually amazed and overwhelmed by the generosity of our community! Besides the gifts received from the tags that were on the trees, those little extras like toiletries, socks, hats, gloves, scarves, and calendars were the icing on the cake! We would like to thank community volunteers Debby Dunbar, Juli Cowell, Barb Basile, Bonnie Kirby and Donna Clark for helping us wrap all those gifts. A special thank you to Debbie Clark and the Greater Rochester Area of Realtors Finger Lakes Chapter for their generous donations. You couldn’t Be a Santa to a Senior without having elves to help with gift delivery! Thank you to Barb Basile, Bonnie Logue, Mandy Woodruff, Debby Dunbar and grandsons Silas and Seth Dunbar and Bonnie Mastroeni and her children Rylee and Ivan Mastroeni for their time in helping to put smiles on the recipient’s faces! Thank you to Lyons National Bank on Genesee Street and Grant Avenue and Five-Star Bank on Genesee Street for allowing us to put the tags on the trees in their lobbies, and to Riester’s Appliances for being a drop off point.

People are also reading…

As you can see, it takes many people to make Be a Santa to a Senior happen. We are so fortunate to have the support of such a loving and caring community!

Liza Kelly & Melissa Slater

Home Instead

Auburn

Liza Kelly and Melissa Slater write on behalf of Home Instead Senior Care in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John F. Trapani

TRAPANI, John F., 96, of Auburn, passed away Dec. 28, 2022. A calling hour will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with Mass …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New technology means your smartphone could soon check for Covid-19, flu or colds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News