Letter: CIAO event in Auburn was a great success

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, CIAO (Cultural Italian American Organization) provided a free pasta dinner to all residents of the greater Auburn area. Over seven hundred meals were served to satisfied customers. (Note: the meals were served following Covid-19 restrictions using a drive

through process.)

Though there was no charge for the pasta dinners, many donations were made to the extent that enough money was raised to provide a third CIAO Scholarship to 2020, graduating high school seniors, which will be awarded at the June CIAO Meeting.

The event would not have been possible without the generous donations from the following:

Mateo Bartolotta, Jerry Pettigrass, Auburn Rotary Club, Mario Daniele, Tony Tesoro, Sam and Lisa Giacona, Father Frank Lioi, Cameron’s. Bakery, Annie Saltarello Febles, Auburn Police Department, Gre Gilfus, City of Auburn, Mike Talbott, The Citizen and Staples of Auburn.

CIAO and its Cucina Crew have a long history of helping the community through fund raising dinners. Serving seven hundred dinners takes a lot of effort by a lot of volunteers. They are:

Anna and Paulo Saltarello, Mike Vasco, Giuseppe Casamassa, Tony and Patti Gucciardi, Felix and Maryanne Mucedola, Joe and Zach Decaro, Tom Grasso, Dick Paulino, Annie Febles, Lisa Holmes, Vito Charella, James McKeon, Joanne Charles, Mary Lentini, Dr. John Ryan, Dr. Steve Leverich, Ralph Regis Joe Campagnola, Pam Harvey, Carolyn Elice, John Elice and Marianne Sabin.

A sincere thank you to everyone who donated, volunteered and enjoyed good food.

All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

Donations

Tyvek suits, case — Anonymous

Hand-sewn masks — Anonymous

32 N95 masks — Anonymous

6 large Tyvek suits — Anonymous

25 hand-sewn masks — Auburn Fire Department

5 medium coated Tyvek suits — Auburn Fire Department

22 large coated Tyvek suits — Auburn Fire Department

2 XL coated Tyvek suits — Auburn Fire Department

460 N95 masks/15 bloodborne pathogen masks — Auburn City Schools

40 hand-sewn masks — Cheryl and Holly

2 boxes of chemical suits — County Buildings Department

5 packs of Duckbill masks — County Buildings Department

140 N95 masks — County Buildings Department

550 dust masks — County Buildings Department

1 case 2XL Tyvek suits — County Parks Department

15 2XL Tyvek suits — County Probation Department

70 hand-sewn masks — Debbie Henderson

1 box surgical masks — Don and Bev Holmes

13 medium/7 large food prep gloves — Finger Lakes Drive-In

25 2xl Tyvek suits — Hanes

Medium and large gloves and 1 lab coat — Hawk Acupuncture

4 boxes Tyvek/XL gloves/22 N95 masks — Highway

17 N95 masks — Kelsey Marquart

50 hand-sewn masks — MacKenzie-Childs

60 face shields — Oswego City EMO/BOCES

N95 masks and latex gloves — Paul Myer

20 hand-sewn masks — Ron & Deb Gamba

75 2XL Tyvek/3 duct tape/100 XL Tyvek — Roofers Local No. 195

57 hand-sewn masks — Sandra Witter

9 3x Tyvek suits — Sennett Town

Hand-sewn masks — Sherry Marjinsky

Hand-sewn masks — Sue Waby

Dust masks — Terry Nolan

9 boxes small gloves — Wells College

6 boxes of medium gloves — Wells College

8 boxes large gloves — Wells College

4 boxes XL gloves — Wells College

5 surgical masks — Wells College

12 dust masks — Wells College

110 gloves — Willett Dairy

