Letter: CIAO event in Auburn was a great success

On Saturday, May 2, 2020, CIAO (Cultural Italian American Organization) provided a free pasta dinner to all residents of the greater Auburn area. Over seven hundred meals were served to satisfied customers. (Note: the meals were served following Covid-19 restrictions using a drive

through process.)

Though there was no charge for the pasta dinners, many donations were made to the extent that enough money was raised to provide a third CIAO Scholarship to 2020, graduating high school seniors, which will be awarded at the June CIAO Meeting.

The event would not have been possible without the generous donations from the following:

Mateo Bartolotta, Jerry Pettigrass, Auburn Rotary Club, Mario Daniele, Tony Tesoro, Sam and Lisa Giacona, Father Frank Lioi, Cameron’s. Bakery, Annie Saltarello Febles, Auburn Police Department, Gre Gilfus, City of Auburn, Mike Talbott, The Citizen and Staples of Auburn.

CIAO and its Cucina Crew have a long history of helping the community through fund raising dinners. Serving seven hundred dinners takes a lot of effort by a lot of volunteers. They are: