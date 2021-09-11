Letter: City of Auburn removed trees like professionals

Sadly, the Emerald Ash Borer has decimated the many beautiful and stately Ash trees throughout the city. I had two such trees, planted over 35 years ago. My sons and I loved those trees - they were planted when my eldest sons were toddlers, and the trees grew up with the boys.

But, the bug did it's damage, and the trees died.

Rich, an arborist with the City of Auburn, and his crew came to take them down.

Sad as it was to see them go, I was very impressed with the finesse that Rich had with that chain saw! That tree obeyed him!

He and his crew were respectful of the neighbors yards, careful where they dropped limbs, and they raked and swept up afterwards.

With as many trees that need to come down, I know they are working hard and fast within the days they have available. At the same time, they took the time to be courteous and respectful of all properties.

Thank you to the City of Auburn and the great tree crew they have working on this.

Jeanne Tucker lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

