Letter: CNY TomatoFest thanks community for donations

Each year Tomatofest hosts an annual event to raise financial and non-perishable donations for local food pantries. With the events of Covid-19, we have shifted our efforts from the annual downtown event to new events so we may continue with our mission of helping the community of Cayuga County. On Saturday, May 30, we hosted our first ever drive-thru can drive and pizza fritte. Thank you to the community for making it a huge success.

The can drive brought out hundreds of cars. The donations far surpassed our expectations, collecting over $9000 in non-perishable items for 9 food pantries. In addition, we received cash donations of $1108 and the pizza fritte raised an additional $1722! A special thank you to C.I.A.O. for providing the pizza fritte and volunteers for the event.

Thank you to our sponsors and partners: C.I.A.O., Cayuga County Sheriff, Perform4Purpose, Auburn Police Department and B.O.C.E.S. It is with the help of these partners that we were able to create a safe event for the community. As a community, we raised over $12,000 in non-perishable items and cash donations for the food pantries, during a time that so many struggle to provide food for their families. The Board Members of Tomotafest are so grateful for the generosity and support of the community.