Letter: Compassion part of Auburn business owner's success

In recognition and response to the article on Muldoon's Dry Cleaning 100 years in business story (recently published) I wanted to add my own personal story about the Cagliostro family and their success.

In 2006, my wife developed incurable cancer and was given a timetable for her remaining life. As it became known, the Gagliostro family would never charge me a penny for dry cleaning at their business during her remaining life. When I would go in to retrieve my clothing, they would just say, "that's okay", we wish you well, with a deep sympathetic look and caring in their eyes. They were so gracious during that time and it certainly contributes to why they have such a successful career and business.

There is always something (or someone) to be thankful for and I am so glad to see them achieve such success with their business and I am still so thankful to them for what they did. Perhaps it is such a good attribute as to why they have been in business so very long. Thank you

Judson Davis lives in Sennett. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

