Letter: Despite losing Easter brunch, Springside Inn owners thankful for community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in our almost 21 years, this will be the first major holiday that we will not be welcoming guests into Springside Inn to celebrate family and friends while enjoying Easter Brunch and Easter Dinner at Springside Inn. We have developed a Curbside Easter To Go Menu which can be picked up and brought back to their home. Yes, Beth and I are very disappointed that we will not be hosting the 800+ guests which we usually have for Easter, but are very excited that our guests can still enjoy Springside Inn at their own home. Springside Inn will still be there for our guests at your home, just not at our (this year!). Of course, when the time is right, our doors will be open and ready to welcome our guests to sit and enjoy our wonderful food and atmosphere.

On May 7th, 2020, Beth and I will be celebrating our 21st anniversary of owning Springside Inn. We are so proud that Springside Inn continues to be a part of thousands of family gatherings, weddings, graduation parties, birthday parties, community events, dinners, and of course brunches. Beth and I love the interactions with our fellow small business owners as well as greatly appreciate the incredible support we receive each day from our friends, family, and countless neighbors. We are very fortunate to call Cayuga County as our home. Our community is amazing, but sometimes we need a reminder. We all just received our reminder and its name is COVID-19.