On December 20 I was driving from Seneca Falls to my home in Camillus. Although I am very familiar with the route, the intersection of Route 5 & 20 and Turnpike Rd west of Auburn was extremely dark. Unfortunately I misjudged the left turn and ended up in a ditch. I was alone and shaken but not hurt. I made the appropriate calls and waited for law enforcement. As I was waiting, two people stopped to ask if I was injured, which I was thankfully not. I asked one of them to stay with me until help arrived, which she did. I want to thank those people very much for their concern. I am fine; my car is not, but it can be repaired.
THANK YOU
Letter: Driver grateful for compassion after accident in Aurelius
- Martha Lodes Special to The Citizen
