Letter: Faatz-Crofut Home thanks supporters of Doug's sale

The Board of Managers from the Faatz-Crofut Home for the Elderly (The Home) would like to thank everyone who supported our Doug's 2 Go Fish Fry at the Aurelius Fire Department June 25th. It was a very successful fund raiser. All funds raised will be used to ensure our residents are safe, comfortable and active. We are all in this life together, to love and care for one another. Thank you for caring.

All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

