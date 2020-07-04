Letter: Family thanks Auburn community for support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are so saddened by the passing of Carl and we want to express our sincere appreciation for all of your acts of kindness during this very difficult time.

We were so overwhelmed with your generosity, whether it be flowers, food, money, cards, donations to your favorite charities in Carl’s name and your prayers. We couldn’t have gotten through this without all of you. We would also like to express our sincere thanks to everyone that attended Carl’s drive thru at Pettigrass Funeral Home to give us your condolences, especially the cars that came from his car club the Prison City Ramblers, and for all of the code enforcement cars that came through along with his car 306. I’m sure he was looking down on us and smiling because you all took time out of your busy day to say goodbye to him. A special thank you to Jerry Pettigrass for making this all possible for our family.

There comes a time in our life when family and friends pull together with love and support, and this was one of those times. You all have been that source for our family, and we couldn’t have asked for any better. We are blessed to have you all in our life and especially the love you have for Carl. He loved you all too. On behalf of our family we want to thank all of you from the bottom of our hearts.

We love you.

