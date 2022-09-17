On August 13th, the family of Jim Shutter held a memorial golf tournament at Indian Head Golf Course for Hospice. We would like to thank the following businesses for their generous donations: Hammond and Irving; Cayuga Nation; Kings Auto Union Springs; Shepherds Brewing Company; Hosmer Winery; Apple Station Winery; Hibiscus Harbor; Cayuga Lake Wine and Spirits; Tractor Supply Co; Owasco Wine and Liquors; Hunter's Dinerant; Jake's Discount Liquor Store; Reese's Dairy Bar; Domino's Pizza; DocSide Wine and Spirits; Pete's Treats; New Hope Mills Cafe & Store; Pepper's Discount Liquor; Gillespie Chevrolet; A Touch of Elegance; US Lakeside Bait & Tackle; Sennett Still & Barrel; Dickman Farms; Parker's Grille; Jason's New York Pizzeria; Union Springs Supermarket; Frontenac Fowler's Guide Service. We would also like to thank Laura Woodworth, Deb Walter and Jamie Glimpse for helping make this event successful. Together we raised $2500 for a wonderful organization. Many Thanks to All!
THANK YOU
Letter: Family thanks Cayuga County businesses, others for golf tourney support
- The family of Jimmy Shutter Special to The Citizen
