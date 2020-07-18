Letter: Family thanks those who made Auburn native's final journey memorable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing on behalf of our son Jeffrey Campbell, who recently passed on April 29, 2020. Jennifer, Jeff’s wife and our sons Gregory and Andrew with their families would like to express our thanks to all those who worked to make Jeff’s final journey a memorable one.

Jeff was born and grew up in Auburn. He attended Blessed Trinity School, Auburn High School and Cayuga Community College joining the U.S. Army with artillery training. He was stationed in the United States as well as Germany with duty in the Bosnian conflict until his honorable discharge for a medical disability due to multiple sclerosis. Jeff pursued his law enforcement ambitions attending Hopewell Regional Police Academy in Canandaigua, NY with positions in the village of Port Byron Police Department and later with NY State Parks Police.