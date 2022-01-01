 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THANK YOU

Letter: Finger Lakes Art Council thanks festival supporters

  • 0

The Finger Lakes Art Council would like to thank the many people who made our Holiday Festival of the Creative Arts a great success. First would be the members of the community who came out to support us by meeting us and buying the different artistic creations that were for sale. And we certainly must thank the more than 30 vendors who participated in the event. We are also very grateful to Kathleen Walker and Sydney Fischer and the board members of Willard Memorial Chapel for their continued support. The Flock of Free Range Children, Perform 4 Purpose, and Chris Molloy provided music, and Joni Lincoln read her new book. And we certainly appreciate the services provided by Moskov’s Movers: Coach Dave Moskov and members of the Auburn High School football team. We also are thankful for the publicity provided by the Citizen as well as the monthly column space they give to us to promote the arts.

And I would not want to fail to express my gratitude for the work of my fellow board members, Sandy Shutter, Jesse Kline, Kat Alexander, Carol Colvin, Beth Miller, and Meg Goloub.

People are also reading…

Thank you, again, to everyone!

Joe Sarnicola is president of the Finger Lakes Art Council. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News