Letter: Foundation thanks everyone involved in Auburn education fundraiser

Auburn Education Foundation and the Downtown Auburn BID express our sincere gratitude to all the people, businesses and organizations that supported our 5th Annual Gobble ‘n Go for Education fundraiser. What a wonderful day it was from start to finish, including picture perfect weather that made strolling from place to place an absolute joy!

One of the most delightful surprises was meeting a young couple from Rochester who happened upon the event when looking online for “Things to do in the Finger lakes,” and had never been to Auburn before! They raved about the event, from the food samples and unique vibe at each venue, to hunting for Gobble Rocks, the party atmosphere, raffles, and buffet at the Knights of Columbus. Auburn earned some new fans, and they promised to return next year with lots of friends. What could be a better indicator of our success than that?

Thanks to the support of many key partners, the weather was just the icing on the cake. We gratefully acknowledge the invaluable support of our presenting sponsor Refinery Modern Fare at the Hilton Garden Inn, as well as major sponsors: Downtown Auburn BID, Jacobs Press, Savannah Bank, The Citizen, Big D’s Limo, and Wegmans.

We also gratefully acknowledge the generous sponsorships of Auburn Teacher’s Association; Boyle and Anderson, Inc.; RCJB Consulting, LLC; Norman J. Chico, Esq.; Michaels and Smolak, P.C.; DJ Puff Advisors Group, Inc.; R.G. Wright Agency, Inc.; Reagan Companies, Inc.; and Dr. Thomas Hogan, D.D.S. Simply put, without their support, our event would not have been as successful.

We offer a huge debt of gratitude to our loyal last stop sponsor, The Knights of Columbus. We are very grateful for all the hard-working KOC volunteers, who prepared a wonderful buffet. A special thank you goes to Tom Crawford, who was a great supporter from start to finish. At the last stop we raffled off some very generous donations, including five $100 Wegmans gift cards, and two tickets to a REV Theatre Co. 2023 performance. Sincere thanks to both Wegmans and The REV.

At the last stop, we presented $25 gift cards to those who found the hand painted “Gobble Rock” hidden at each stop along the way. Once again, we thank the talented artist Sandy Shutter of Artistic Impressions, for the gorgeous keepsake rocks she painted.

On a special note, I delivered one of Sandy’s rocks, a beautiful peace dove painted in Ukrainian blues and yellows, on a piece of slate from the old Willard Chapel roof, to 3Leaf Tea to be hidden by the owner. I purposely chose that venue because it has a very calming, peaceful vibe. Imagine my surprise when Luciana shared that Ukrainian is her first language! She hid it very strategically, and six gobblers hunted for a half hour before finding it inside a sandwich bag, taped to the underside of a table.

Once again, the Auburn Education Foundation could not possibly issue appreciation without acknowledging the amazing assistance of Jesse Kline, Assistant Director of the Downtown Auburn BID. From venue communications, to advertising and marketing, Jesse does it all, and always with a smile on her face! In addition to the pleasure of Jesse’s help, I would personally like to thank the “Gobble ‘n Go” committee, and the entire AEF board for their unwavering support, particularly on the day of the event. With many people working together, executing the event was not only successful, but enjoyable!

It goes without saying that this event would not be possible without the generous partnership of downtown businesses. We have heard countless compliments regarding the varied and delicious tastes offered, as well as the welcoming atmosphere, organization and fun vibe encountered at every single venue. Auburn Education Foundation gratefully recognizes the following downtown businesses for their willingness to partner with us in support of our mission: A.T. Walley & Co., the Knights of Columbus, Mesa Grande Taqueria, Moondog’s Lounge, Next Chapter Brewpub, Parker’s Grille & Tap House, Prison City Pub & Brewery, Refinery Modern Fare, Regenerations, Rudolph’s Sweet Shop, Shepherds Brewing Co. and 3Leaf Tea.

All these partners, plus the support of so many community “gobblers,” made for a very successful event that profited nearly $9,000! Attendees came from near and far, and with that, I would like to gratefully acknowledge the loyal donation of Big D’s Limo for providing a limo bus, and driver Joe Mucedola, for relieving many tired feet throughout the day!

The Auburn Education Foundation thanks you all, and eagerly anticipates the creative learning opportunities awaiting our students made possible through your support.