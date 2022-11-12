 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THANK YOU

Letter: Gratitude for organizers of Auburn seminar on animal cruelty

  • 0
Law Enforcement Animal Cruelty Seminar 3.JPG

Leigh Anne Wilson, ASPCA director of investigations, is one of several speakers at a recent Auburn seminar on the link between domestic violence and animal cruelty.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

On Oct 25th the FLPCSA of CNY held a seminar on Domestic Violence and the Link to Animal Cruelty at the Hilton Garden. Our partners/sponsors in this first of it's kind event were, the Cay Co Sheriff's Office, Community Action Program, the Cay Co DA's office, ASPCA and the NYS Animal Protection Federation. Without the support of all these sponsors this would not have taken place. We had 90 people registered for the event and agencies from the corners of the state attended. We had representatives from law enforcement, social services, probation, parole, DEC, District Attorney's and local magistrates. We had hoped to have some support from local mental health agencies as these topics are linked, but that did not come to fruition. Some great information was presented by regional, state and local experts. Another event next year is already in the works on a different topic. Thank you to all who helped, especially the volunteers from CAP!

Tom Adessa is a humane law enforcement officer with the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways you are shortening the life of your microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News