Letter: Gratitude for organizers of Auburn seminar on animal cruelty

On Oct 25th the FLPCSA of CNY held a seminar on Domestic Violence and the Link to Animal Cruelty at the Hilton Garden. Our partners/sponsors in this first of it's kind event were, the Cay Co Sheriff's Office, Community Action Program, the Cay Co DA's office, ASPCA and the NYS Animal Protection Federation. Without the support of all these sponsors this would not have taken place. We had 90 people registered for the event and agencies from the corners of the state attended. We had representatives from law enforcement, social services, probation, parole, DEC, District Attorney's and local magistrates. We had hoped to have some support from local mental health agencies as these topics are linked, but that did not come to fruition. Some great information was presented by regional, state and local experts. Another event next year is already in the works on a different topic. Thank you to all who helped, especially the volunteers from CAP!