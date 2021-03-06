 Skip to main content
Letter: Gratitude for organizers of Port Byron veteran's birthday drive-by

WWII Vet Birthday 1.JPG

WWII veteran Theodore Eiben salutes during a celebration of his 102nd birthday with a drive-by parade in Port Byron Thursday. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A very big Thank You to all who help organize and implement Ted Eibens’ extremely special 102nd Birthday Drive By, Presentation of flags, sign, food and gifts. He was thrilled beyond belief and will cherish this memory forever.

A very heartfelt Thank You to Teresa Leonardi (WCS History teacher) , Dennis and Chere Ware as members / Commander of PB Legion and also Military, Weedsport Legion, Cayuga County Sheriffs, Port Byron Fire Dept. and trucks, and especially the Syracuse Chapter of Honor Flight. And also the special people that participated as well. Also a special thank you to The Citizen and Kevin Rovoli, and Channel 9 News too, for their coverage.

Words cannot express how “glorified and proud “ he was.

Thank you so much. If I have excluded someone or a group, please forgive me and Thank you too.

