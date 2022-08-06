Letter: Kevin Rivoli's photos tell the story

Elaine Meyers
Special to The Citizen
Kevin Rivoli’s photos are always worth more than a thousand words. When I look at the front page of the Saturday, July 30 issue of the Citizen, I see Samantha Miller’s face telling the story of a new competitor in the dairy show. Below this photo is more seasoned Harper Yousey 4-H dairy show participant. Then I am treated to a gallery of photos from the 4-H fair by following a QR link, or
https://auburnpub.com/news/local/gallery-cayuga-county-4-h-youth-fair-dairy-cattle-showmanship-breed-class-competition/collection_ba88c8d9-780c-58db-b85a-72501867f47a.html#14.
Kevin’s photos are first class and I want to thank the Citizen and Kevin for continued excellence in telling the stories that our communities want to hear and that only be found in our local press.
Gallery: Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair dairy cattle showmanship & breed class competition
Samantha Miller is brought to tears while hugging her cow, Patches, after winning first prize in the dairy show novice fitting and showmanship competition during the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Garrett Miller, right, puts the finishing touch on Patches as his daughter, Samantha, left, prepares to compete in the dairy show during the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Harper Yousey strikes a pose with her cow after competing in the dairy show during the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Competitors ready their cows for the dairy show during the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum through July 30th.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Elise Rejman with her cow during competition in the dairy show during the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Dairy show judge Shaun Merrill helps educate young competitors during the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Spectators watch the dairy show competition during the during the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Dairy show competition during the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Spectators watch the competition at the dairy show during the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
A tug for an uncooperative cow during the dairy show at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Dairy show judge Shaun Merrill watches closely during competition at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Kate Kilcer watches the senior class of competitors during the dairy show at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
A competitor works with their cow during the dairy show at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Dairy show competitors in the novice class at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Dairy show keepsake during the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum through July 30th.
Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen
Elaine Meyers lives in King Ferry. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.
