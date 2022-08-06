Letter: Kevin Rivoli's photos tell the story

Kevin Rivoli’s photos are always worth more than a thousand words. When I look at the front page of the Saturday, July 30 issue of the Citizen, I see Samantha Miller’s face telling the story of a new competitor in the dairy show. Below this photo is more seasoned Harper Yousey 4-H dairy show participant. Then I am treated to a gallery of photos from the 4-H fair by following a QR link, or https://auburnpub.com/news/local/gallery-cayuga-county-4-h-youth-fair-dairy-cattle-showmanship-breed-class-competition/collection_ba88c8d9-780c-58db-b85a-72501867f47a.html#14.