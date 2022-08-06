 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kevin Rivoli's photos tell the story

4H Dairy Show 1.JPG

Samantha Miller is brought to tears while hugging her cow, Patches, after winning first prize in the dairy show novice fitting and showmanship competition during the Cornell Cooperative Extension Cayuga County's 4-H Youth Fair at the Ward O’Hara Agricultural Museum.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Kevin Rivoli’s photos are always worth more than a thousand words. When I look at the front page of the Saturday, July 30 issue of the Citizen, I see Samantha Miller’s face telling the story of a new competitor in the dairy show. Below this photo is more seasoned Harper Yousey 4-H dairy show participant. Then I am treated to a gallery of photos from the 4-H fair by following a QR link, or https://auburnpub.com/news/local/gallery-cayuga-county-4-h-youth-fair-dairy-cattle-showmanship-breed-class-competition/collection_ba88c8d9-780c-58db-b85a-72501867f47a.html#14.

Kevin’s photos are first class and I want to thank the Citizen and Kevin for continued excellence in telling the stories that our communities want to hear and that only be found in our local press.

Elaine Meyers lives in King Ferry. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

