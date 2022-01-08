Letter: King Ferry family thankful for support after passing

We will be forever grateful to everyone for your kind words, cards, hugs, support, food and condolences when Hank passed. For those of you who were texting and sending Hank well wishes and encouragement during his final days fighting COVID, they meant so much to him.

We would especially like to thank some of Hanks dearest and oldest friends: Tim, Doug, Eddie, Leigh, Lenny, Shannon, Tom & Terry, Luke, Boogie, Mary & Joe, Dana and crew, Mark& Chris, Shawn. all his King Ferry friends and neighbors, the Southern Cayuga class of 1981 (oh the shenanigans), friends of the Bath Elks lodge and fantasy football, the Rileys Ice Cream crews, his racing buddies, the Maple City bowl staff and bowlers, his Monday and Friday night leagues, and his Wednesday night Elks league. Hank loved to tell stories of your times together and all the friendly banter and competition especially on the lanes. Thank You all so much for sharing your lives and for all the good times you gave him. So when your on the lanes, at a track, driving by his old stomping grounds, or enjoying a good cigar and/or an adult beverage, think of Hank and know how much he valued your friendship and loved you all.