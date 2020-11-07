Letter: Local benefit supporters thanked

Thank you to those that made the Ruari Sparkle benefit a success and all the acts of kindness to support the Biter Family.
All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Thank you to those that made the Ruari Sparkle benefit a success and all the acts of kindness to support the Biter Family.
All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.