Letter: Man thanks Auburn neighbors for help during emergency

“Love your neighbor” saved my life in Auburn. On October 10 my wife and I were on a walk on South Street. While crossing at an intersection my heart stopped. The world went blank, and I collapsed to the ground. While my wife came to my aid, a woman in a car saw me go down and immediately stopped to call 911. A gentleman also saw me go down and came running to my side. He explained he was an off-duty fireman who had just taught a course in emergency care-giving. He was gentle, thorough, and reassuring as he assessed my condition and stayed at my side until help arrived. The ambulance was there within minutes and I was in the hands of caring, trained professionals. Jennifer was gently reassured. I was taken to Crouse Medical Center in Syracuse, and within two days received a pacemaker. We returned to the NOMADS mission team of which we were a part at Camp Casowasco. We have now come home to Minnesota, and I am doing fine. I am so grateful to the loving neighbors who came to my aid in Auburn. I want to affirm that acts of compassion and kindness are the best way to heal our broken society and world. A deep heart-felt “Thank you” to those who came to my aid on street in Auburn! You were my guardian angels that day!