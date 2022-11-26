 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Many made Marine Corps birthday in Auburn a success

Thank you everyone who came out to make our 22nd Annual 247th Marine Corps Birthday…Another huge celebration success.

Special thank you goes out to SK Post for their help and donations.

We also need to send special thanks for their donations to our private supporters.

Wegmans for another wonderful cake; Tom With Mark’s Pizza for his great wings and pizza; Parker’s grill; The Citizen for always helping to get our word out; and also LZ Army Navy store.

To Jim Vivenzio for his beautiful rendition of TAPS, Peggy Vivenzio for all her help.

May we never forget what our service men and woman have done for us in the past, now and in the future.

Thank you all for showing up. It made this year's celebration a great success and so much fun for all.

Till next year...our 23rd Annual ~ 248th Annual Birthday Celebration on Saturday ~ November 4, 2022…12:00…Mark your calendars!!!!

IT’S GONNA BE A BIG ONE!!!!!

Austin Ireland, Fritz Allen & Party Hostess Phyllis Allen

THANK YOU...SEMPER FI.....OORAH

Phyllis Allen lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

