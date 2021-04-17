Letter: Many made Red Creek senior vaccine clinic possible

On behalf of the Wayne County Department of Aging and Youth and the Cayuga County Office for the Aging, we would like to thank everyone who made it possible for 999 seniors and other eligible community members to receive their Covid vaccine on April 2nd at the Red Creek Community Center! This was a monumental effort made possible by an amazing group of staff, volunteers and organizations that came together to handle every detail to make it all a great success. We would like to thank the Red Creek Community Center and School District - Brian Corey, Dave Welcher, Sue Fuller Sandy Rice, and Michelle Pople, Red Creek student volunteers - Christopher Boyle, Patrick Boyle, Brendan Winter and Mason Wojieck, Clyde-Savannah student volunteers - Quentin Haskins and Jacob Edwards, Red Creek Rotary Club president June Smith and many club members, Sue Van Epps and the SCAT Van, RTS Wayne, Frank and Bev Perkins, The Fair Haven American Legion and Cayuga Emergency Management Office (wheelchairs), Wayne County Sherriff’s Dept., Wayuga Printing and Publishing, John M Marraff Jr., RPh and Kinney Drugs/KPH Healthcare Services staff, Becky Preve and The Association on Aging NY and all of the dedicated staff of both of our agencies.