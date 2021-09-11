Letter: Many made traveling veterans museum visit to Auburn possible

On behalf of the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 704 we would like to extend a sincere thank you and appreciation to those who made it possible for the Wreaths Across America Travelling Museum Exhibit to visit Cayuga County and be on display for our residents at our beautiful Cayuga Community College Campus.
Dr. Brian Durant, President, Cayuga Community College, The Cayuga Community College (CCC) Foundation, Mr. Guy Thomas Cosentino, Executive Director Cayuga Community College Foundation, Ms. Ginny Kent Associate Development Director /Director of Alumni Affairs for Cayuga Community College, Our Special Guest Speaker, CCC Professor and Criminal, Justice Program Coordinator Theresa Misiaszek, Mr. Doug Kinney, CCC Director of Facilities, Mr. Andrew Poole CCC Public Relations and Media Relations Associate. Mr. David Wilcox and our local newspaper The Citizen, Mr. Steve Penstone, Finger Lakes Radio Group, Mr. Tim Fox, Sistina Giordano and Steve Infanti from The Bridge Street Program and Channel 9 WSYR Team.
Our Corporate sponsor Mr. George Bidelman for his participation and making it possible for the 704 to have the Wreath Kits and Wreaths for our activities and presentations throughout the day.
Special recognition to Sheriff Brian Schenck and his deputies, APD Sgt. Gilfus, Assistant Chief Roger Anthony and the contingent of the Auburn Police Department Officers who provided an honor escort for the Mobile Exhibit. The following members of ABATE: Dennis Palmear, Thames Nolan, Tim Costello, Dean Glue, Brian Walsh, Duffy Sweeney, Bill Mamoliti, Bob Krebs, and Bill Corey who also were gracious in volunteering to serve as an honor guard escort for the WAA Exhibit Vehicle.
A special Thank You to Mr. Kent Tryon and Page Transportation who are the delivery angels who make the WAA wreath delivery to Cayuga County. Be sure to check out their tractor trailer bedecked with our magnificent American Flag and the WAA message of “Remember Honor and Teach” displayed as the vehicle traverses our highways.
We would like to thank Muzzi’s D’ Italia Ice and the DeMaio family and the Cayuga County CIAO Pizza Fritte Specialists coordinated by Mr. Paulo Saltarello and the CIAO Volunteers who provided delightful treats throughout the day for our visitors.
A special thank you to Mr. Cary Eldridge and the CNY LABOR COUNCIL for providing personal American flags to each of our visitors: Thomas Ryan who placed the Vietnam Veteran’s WAA wreath in memory of his late brother USMC CPL. Donald Ryan who Perished in Vietnam and all of our Cayuga County fallen throughout our Country's history. Mr. Rielly Hurley and Samuel Casentino who assisted in our ceremonies.
Special honorees Emily Cameron and Debbie Purcell from the CCC Community Education and Workforce Development for their dedication and service to the Cayuga Community College Veterans seeking assistance in the pursuit of their education.
The members and friends of the Cayuga County Veterans 704 Chapter: Jerry Fulmer Chaplin for the 704. Jim Bryant, Judy Bryant, Richard Bryant, Lou Patti, Nick Valenti, Pat Valenti, Robert Jorolemon, and Max Applebee.
The management and the staff of the Hilton Garden Inn and the Refinery Restaurant for their excellence in the delivery of customer service to our WAA Mobile Exhibit Ambassadors Mr. Stefan Bran and Ms. Jennifer Merrill whose knowledge of the WAA mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach: was an enlightening experience for all of visitors and participants. Mr. Don Queenly and Rachel Worcester retiring Region 1 Coordinator and Mr. Logan Staples.
Linda Townsend, JD, is the Cayuga County location leader for Wreaths Across America and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 of Cayuga County. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.