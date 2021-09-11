Letter: Many made traveling veterans museum visit to Auburn possible

A special Thank You to Mr. Kent Tryon and Page Transportation who are the delivery angels who make the WAA wreath delivery to Cayuga County. Be sure to check out their tractor trailer bedecked with our magnificent American Flag and the WAA message of “Remember Honor and Teach” displayed as the vehicle traverses our highways.

We would like to thank Muzzi’s D’ Italia Ice and the DeMaio family and the Cayuga County CIAO Pizza Fritte Specialists coordinated by Mr. Paulo Saltarello and the CIAO Volunteers who provided delightful treats throughout the day for our visitors.

A special thank you to Mr. Cary Eldridge and the CNY LABOR COUNCIL for providing personal American flags to each of our visitors: Thomas Ryan who placed the Vietnam Veteran’s WAA wreath in memory of his late brother USMC CPL. Donald Ryan who Perished in Vietnam and all of our Cayuga County fallen throughout our Country's history. Mr. Rielly Hurley and Samuel Casentino who assisted in our ceremonies.

Special honorees Emily Cameron and Debbie Purcell from the CCC Community Education and Workforce Development for their dedication and service to the Cayuga Community College Veterans seeking assistance in the pursuit of their education.