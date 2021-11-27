Letter: Marine Corps celebration in Auburn a success

THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU to everyone who came out to make our 21st - 246th Auburn and Cayuga County Marine Corps Birthday celebration another huge success with a good time that was had for all. Special thanks go our to SK Post for their help and donations. We also need to thank for their donations our private supporters, Wegmans for another great cake, The Citizen for always helping to get the word out there for us. Good Shepard's, Parkers, Mark's Pizza, LZ Army/Navy store. Fred Moochler, Mark Gould, Bernie May, John Oristian, Peter Lewis. We also need to think Deb Lennox and Peggy Vivenzio for their assistance at the party and also Jim Vivenzio for his beautiful rendition of Taps. Thank you all for showing up and making this years celebration a great success and so much fun for all. Till next year... our 247th Annual Birthday Celebration of Saturday, November 5th 2022 at high noon... Mark your calendars!! Austin Ireland, Fritz Allen and party hostess Phyllis Allen