Letter: Mock accident sends serious message to Southern Cayuga students

It was a beautiful, sunny afternoon with the occasional light wind in late May, but with Memorial day and Graduation season upon us, first responders are reminded that the ‘100 Deadliest Days’ are upon us. To help prevent our Southern Cayuga High School Junior and Senior students from becoming a statistic, local fire, police, and EMS agencies are coming together with the schools administration to deliver a message about drinking and distracted driving.

On Thursday, May 26th, a Mock Accident was played out in front of the students. The scenario involved a student, Jake Myers, playing the role of a reckless driver. After consuming alcoholic beverages and using cannabis, Jake gets behind the wheel of a vehicle with his friends, Avery Colton and Alex Keeney. While traveling down the road at a high rate of speed, distracted by his friends who are actively filming a TikTok, Jake does not see the stop sign, and enters the roadway. A second vehicle full of students driven by junior Alex Reuter, strikes the vehicle in the area of the driver's side door causing the vehicle to slide into a nearby telephone pole. Jake's friend, Alex, perishes prior to EMS arrival. Avery needed to be flown from the accident scene, to the local trauma center. Two other students are in the second vehicle, one succumbs to her injuries.

Luckily, this was only a scenario and no one actually perished.

The SCHS students were educated on the impacts of a single bad decision. They watched as Jake underwent field sobriety testing performed by Deputy Brandon Androsko while it was narrated by our very own Sheriff, Brian Schenck. Their classmate Jake was placed in a Cayuga County Jail uniform and shackles as ADA Amanda Cassleman is present to discuss the typical charges Jake may face. Shurtleff’s Funeral Home helped in driving the message home when classmate Riley is wheeled to the hearse while in a body bag.

The presentation concluded with Long Hill Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Fedrizzi speaking to the students about how he and his family have been affected by drunk driving.

The Mock DWI committee would like to thank everyone involved. Many departments and volunteers came to deliver this message to our local high school students just prior to their senior dinner dance and graduation.

Involved were Southern Cayuga Ambulance, LifeNet 7-12, Cayuga County Sheriff's Department, Shurtleff’s Funeral Home, Fire Departments from Poplar Ridge, Scipio, Long Hill, Aurora, King Ferry, Genoa, Fleming, Oakwood Service Center, and Finger Lakes Regional EMS Council. A special thank you to our moulage artist Emerald Lonsky and our phenomenal dispatchers Travis Collins from Southern Cayuga Ambulance and Taylor Millitello from Cayuga County 911!

Melinda Pitman is a paramedic with TLC Emergency Medical Services and Southern Cayuga Ambulance, and assistant chief of operations for the latter. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

