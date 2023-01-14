We at the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society (of Moravia) would like to thank the Pomeroy Foundationof Syracuse for awarding us a $1400 grant towards the purchase of a digital projector and laptop computer. Their support will enhance our connection with the public through more effective meetings and presentations.
Letter: Moravia historical society thanks foundation for grant
- Larry Day Special to The Citizen
