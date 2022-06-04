Letter: Multiple sclerosis walk in Syracuse received much local support

On Sunday March 6, 2022, Multiple Sclerosis Resources® of Central New York, Inc., held the 24th Annual Mission Steps for Multiple Sclerosis at Destiny. MS Resources of CNY is a locally based agency that provides services to more than 1,800 persons living with Multiple Sclerosis in Central New York.

MS Resources of CNY is “Dedicated to Creating Awareness and Providing Resources to Improve the Lives of Individuals with Multiple Sclerosis and Their Families."

A few of the services that are provided at no charge to the client include transportation to medical appointments, loan of medical equipment, education programs, weekend retreats and monthly support groups.

This year about 250 participants walked. I walked two miles and raised $4537.00. The entire walk raised approximately $68,000, and .90 cents of every dollar raised goes toward client services.

I am so amazed by the extraordinary people, and businesses that donate so generously year after year. I live in a very generous community and could not be more proud. I would not be able to contribute to this organization without your continued generosity.

I am so thankful for my family and friends who continue to be so kindhearted, pledging me year after year. I would like to thank Silbert Optical, Massa Construction, The Hollywood Restaurant, Hairlooms, Johnston Paper, White Chapel Funeral Home, Emmi Reality, Lasca's Restaurant, Callahan Masonry, Tom Weaver & Son Excavating, and the very, very generous employees at Budweiser. Thank you all!!!

Thank you to my teammates, this year a small and mighty group, Your love, and never ending support mean the world to me. A special Thank you, to my Mom. Tricia, Aven, Ida, Jessie, Nikki, Kim, and My sons, Nicholas, Jacob, and Noah, words cannot express how much I appreciate all that you do to help me in every way. Last, but certainly not least, my husband and teammate in life Joe, he is my own personal cheering section, I could not get through a single day without him at my side.

Again, thank you from the bottom of my heart, I could not have done any of it without each and every one of you, I am forever and ever grateful.

Susan Rusinko lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

