On Sunday, March 5, 2023, Multiple Sclerosis Resources of CNY (MSR), held the 25th annual "Mission Steps Walk".

MSR of CNY is a local grass roots agency that provides services to more than 1800 clients in Central New York.

MSR is "Dedicated to Creating Awareness, and Providing Resources to Improve the Lives of Individuals with Multiple Sclerosis and Their Families".

Some of the services they provide free of charge to the client: Transportation to medical appointments, loan of durable medical equipment, educational programs, and monthly support groups.

Approximately 300 people participated. I raised $4457.00, my team raised over $5000.00. The walked raised $63,000.00. Of every dollar raised, Ninety (.90) cents goes toward client services.

With this year being the 25th anniversary, I pushed myself to walk 5miles. It took me two hours, eleven minutes, but I did it! I did it in honor of all the people living with MS. I did it to remind myself 23 years with MS and I'm still standing.

To all the extraordinary people, that for 25 years continue to support me, Thank You, Thank you, Thank you, to each and everyone of you. My family, and friends, Lasca's Rest., Hollywood Rest., Emmi Reality, Hairlooms, Silbert Optical, Bouley Associates, White Chapel Funeral Home, Callahan Masonry, Johnston Paper, and the very very, generous employees at Anheuser Busch. I am so thankful to all of you for your generosity.

Thank you to my teammates, I love that you show up year after year. Thank you to my sons, Nicholas, Jacob, and Noah. Last, but definitely not least my wonderful husband Joe, he makes every day a better day.

Auburn is a very generous community, I could not have done it without the support of each and everyone of you!!!