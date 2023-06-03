Women Doing God’s Work (WDGW) of United Church of Auburn would like to thank those who have made donations of money and goods to support the efforts of our group. As a result, we were able to provide over seventy sets of toothbrushes, toothbrush covers and tubes of toothpaste for distribution at Saints Peter and John Soup Kitchen on May 27. They were met with great appreciation.

Our thanks to the following: Dorothy Harrienger, Victoria Kinney, Nellie Dimon, Judi Spin, Mary Jane Sanders, Summer Robles, Kathie Bagley, Auburn Wegmans and Dr. Theresa Casper-Klock.

WDGW’s mission is to provide hygiene items to those in need with the goal of providing facilities for the homeless to regularly shower and tend to their personal hygiene with dignity.

This month, we will be collecting body wipes, bars of soap, travel soap bar boxes, and wash cloths for distribution on June 24. Donations of these and any other items on the list are welcome as well as monetary donations and gift cards. They can be left at United Church of Auburn, 77 Metcalf Drive. There are drop boxes at the back door of the church and inside in the Narthex.

To become involved with our team or for more information, contact Rev Chris Davis chrisdavis8453@gmail.com or Kathy Scozzari kasi622@yahoo.com