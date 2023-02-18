“When I reached for the broom to sweep up the clippings and found it wet, I immediately began contacting clients to clear my schedule. I knew something was very wrong. Little did I know how long this situation would persist.”

Our local, family owned and operated business was forced to close its doors for nearly 3 weeks because of a sewer break that caused quite a bit of damage. Drain repair, damage evaluation, waste elimination, clean up, and equipment sanitization all take their time. Delays in schedules made the situation drag on.

After nearly a full week of closure we reached a stalemate with the property owner, insurance companies, and property restoration services. It was time to get creative. We reached out to several local businesses to inquire about a temporary location. Over and over, the doors of possibility slammed in our faces. We kept inquiring.

Initially, it seemed an unlikely prospect, but we reached out to the owner of Smiley's Florist to see if she might have space available, especially one with handicap access. Jackie is great! She immediately understood the situation and arranged a time to meet that very afternoon. Instead of calling to make more cancellations, we were able to contact clients about a temporary location.

Such stories used to be commonplace when one business helped out another in a time of need. As a result, both businesses thrived. In today's culture of fewer small businesses, such experiences seldom occur. But what a wonderful example for our local community! Just in time to order flowers for Valentine's Day, our clients were welcomed so graciously at Smiley's. It's a great place to do business, and Mr. Paul's Barbershop and its clients won't soon forget their kindness in an hour of need.