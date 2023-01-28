Letter: Patient gives Auburn hospital rave review

This letter to the Citizen is to express my appreciation to all the staff, doctors, & nurses of Auburn Community Hospital. Last month, I had an acute gallbladder attack which wasn't my first. I tried taking medicine at home, but to no avail. So, I decided that I had better go to the Emergency Room.

I drove myself there at 11:30 P.M., Thursday December 15th & fortunately it was a quiet night there, & I was the next patient to be seen. All the E.R. staff were very polite & attentive to my needs. A triage nurse came to see me to determine my problem before Midnight. The E.R. doctor attended to my physical pain & I was given stronger medicine to relieve that "#10" pain to a "#5" pain which was manageable for me to endure. A CT Scan was ordered to verify my possible gallbladder attack which it did. The E.R. doctor confirmed my condition & suggested surgery & admitted me, being taken to a room by 2:30 A.M. early Friday morning the 16th on 4th Central to be ready for surgery at 10 A.M.! Only 3 hours going through the E.R. process, which I was very happy with!

The nurses of the 4th Central floor attended to all my needs to reduce the pain & prepared me for the upcoming surgery. When the time came for my surgery, the anesthesiologist doctor explained very thoroughly what to expect & answered all questions that I had. The operating room nurses were attentive to my needs/concerns also. Dr. Carl Weiss III of the Auburn Memorial Medical Services performed the surgery & thankfully, it was successful without any complications, being taken back to my room.

Since I was only allowed a liquid, light diet, my meal choices were limited, but were good. The nursing staff of 4 Central was very compassionate to me that I was comfortable after my surgery. If all went well, the doctor indicated that I could probably go home the next day.

On Saturday morning, the floor nurse Samantha LaClair asked me how I was doing & gave me the Good News since I felt fine, that Dr. McLaughlin, being associated with Dr. Weiss would be seeing me for the final steps & be discharged which I was later that morning.

My short stay at Auburn Community Hospital was a VERY GOOD Experience from "Start to Finish" which I wanted to publicly share with our community! We are so very fortunate to have a local facility, that is staffed with such a caring & compassionate health professionals that attend to the health needs of all the residents of Auburn & our surrounding communities. "Keep Up The Good Work, A.C.H.!" You are greatly appreciated.