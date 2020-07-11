Letter: Pet crematorium service at Pettigrass long overdue
THANK YOU

Letter: Pet crematorium service at Pettigrass long overdue

{{featured_button_text}}
Thank you letter
Deposit Photos

I just wanted to express a sincere Thank You, to Pettigrass/Heavenly Pets, for the wonderful handling of our dog Aubrie. A local pet crematorium, run by a reputable family, was long over due in our community. I know, I am not the only person who treasures their pet as family, and having this service close to home is a valuable service.

Lori Meyers lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi: Trump's been a failure in every way from the start

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News