Letter: Pet crematorium service at Pettigrass long overdue

I just wanted to express a sincere Thank You, to Pettigrass/Heavenly Pets, for the wonderful handling of our dog Aubrie. A local pet crematorium, run by a reputable family, was long over due in our community. I know, I am not the only person who treasures their pet as family, and having this service close to home is a valuable service.
Funeral home director Jerry Pettigrass is no stranger to helping people after the loss of loved ones. But, for years, he's wanted to do the sa…
Lori Meyers lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!