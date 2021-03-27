Letter: Port Byron woman thanks endangered cat's many rescuers

I would like to thank the following people whose compassionate quick responses on Thursday, March 11th saved a cat in imminent danger.
First, let me give you some background. There is a house in Weedsport that has been uninhabited for at least four months. Unfortunately, the person living there passed away leaving behind a dog and cat. The dog was adopted immediately, but the cat went into hiding and was not captured.
The house has been left unattended since the end of January and the one and only key to it was given to the Buyer’s agent. The cat remained in the house unbeknown by the Buyer and the Buyer’s agent. Apparently, some food and water were left behind for the cat but no litter pan. Over time the food and water ran out.
Fast forward, a neighbor confirmed the cat was still in the house by seeing it in the front window and called a friend of his that contacted the Buyer. Through the concerted efforts of everyone involved the cat was saved within hours after contact was made.
I would like to give a heartfelt “thank you” to the following people involved in order of the chain of event:
Mr. and Mrs. Snodgrass, the concerned neighbors that saw the cat.
Mr. Fedyshyn, the friend that contacted the Buyer.
Trooper Giannettino, who took the complaint seriously and acted immediately.
Mr. Adessa, Humane Law Enforcement Officer, that took the time to find someone that could allow him access to the house.
Ms. Schlegel, the Buyer’s real estate agent from Clare Real Estate, who once contacted and made aware of the situation immediately drove to Weedsport to let Trooper Giannettino and Mr. Adessa in to look for and capture the neglected cat.
Mr. Adessa and Trooper Giannettino did rescue the cat and it now is at the local SPCA being nursed back to health and waits for a new home. After the capture the Buyer was contacted by Trooper Giannettino, Mr. Adessa and the Buyer’s agent. Mr. Adessa stated “He has a nice warm bed, litter box and plenty of food and water. He’ll be okay now”.
In these difficult times it is refreshing to know of a “feel good” moment. I wanted to share it with you and give recognition to those involved. Again, thank you all for your compassionate humane actions.
Carol Waterman lives in Port Byron. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.