Letter: Port Byron woman thanks endangered cat's many rescuers

I would like to thank the following people whose compassionate quick responses on Thursday, March 11th saved a cat in imminent danger.

First, let me give you some background. There is a house in Weedsport that has been uninhabited for at least four months. Unfortunately, the person living there passed away leaving behind a dog and cat. The dog was adopted immediately, but the cat went into hiding and was not captured.

The house has been left unattended since the end of January and the one and only key to it was given to the Buyer’s agent. The cat remained in the house unbeknown by the Buyer and the Buyer’s agent. Apparently, some food and water were left behind for the cat but no litter pan. Over time the food and water ran out.

Fast forward, a neighbor confirmed the cat was still in the house by seeing it in the front window and called a friend of his that contacted the Buyer. Through the concerted efforts of everyone involved the cat was saved within hours after contact was made.

I would like to give a heartfelt “thank you” to the following people involved in order of the chain of event:

Mr. and Mrs. Snodgrass, the concerned neighbors that saw the cat.

Mr. Fedyshyn, the friend that contacted the Buyer.