Letter: Practice thanks Auburn community for cancer care celebration at game

On behalf of Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY (HOA), thank you for highlighting our recent Community Cancer Care Celebration in your newspaper. We also want to shout out a HUGE thank you to the Auburn Doubledays, including the very gracious players, and the City of Auburn staffs for their professionalism and extensive support in making the event a success. We were thrilled to see more than 1,000 people join us and truly honored to be able to recognize the hard work of the many cancer survivors and their loved ones in attendance!

Plus, how about Mary Ann Kolo’s arm? Her first pitch was fantastic!

Serving Auburn since 2012, we are proud to maintain the same commitment to community-based care begun by Drs. Tinsley and Boufal. Cancer is never easy. So, keeping patients close to their homes, families, and support networks lessens the burden of this devastating disease.

As a private, community oncology practice – focused only on cancer and blood disorders – HOA is able to provide Auburn residents access to local, affordable, expert cancer care for the body, mind and spirit. Obviously, the Community Cancer Care Celebration was for our spirits! But, we also see the value that peace of mind and a sigh of relief bring to patients when they learn there’s no need to travel to Syracuse or Rochester for chemotherapy.