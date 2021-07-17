 Skip to main content
Letter: Prison City Ramblers thank supporters of cruise through Auburn

Prison city ramblers had such a great time dedicating (its July 9 cruise through Auburn) to the first responders. The smiles especially going by the police station and fire station and the smiles on everyone’s faces. Thank you so much to all the responders that participated and assisted getting us all thru the route! Thank you auburn for helping us dedicate this. This was absolutely an awesome payback. Thank you Throop Fire Department for everything you all do!

All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

