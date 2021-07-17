Letter: 'Queen' of fundraisers held at Springside

My friends and I had the pleasure of attending the third annual "Drag Brunch" at the Springside Inn on June 26th in support of the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and Children's Miracle Network. This year's event raised $10,000 thanks to the committee's tireless work to make this a tremendous success.

Founded and directed by Thom Barron, with the support of five fellow performers, this show was a sheer delight. As a DJ played popular tunes from the Golden Era, these talented burlesque dancers sidled from table-to-table in spectacular costumes, thrilling the audience with their talented song and dance routines. Their comedic skits left us all in stitches!

The Springside Inn served up a delicious family-style brunch in a gracious setting. A large-scale raffle was managed by the staff of the Auburn Walmart who solicited over a hundred seventy gifts from throughout the county. These donations included everything from a 40" screen TV to gaming systems, restaurant meals, spa services and other various goodies. A big thank you to all the generous donors!

Next year's event will be held on June 4, 2022. I strongly encourage widespread coverage by the media and for everyone to support this worthy cause.

Betty J. Festa lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

