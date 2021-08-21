Letter: Residents thank Owasco fire, town workers for flood help

THANK YOU OWASCO FIRE AND TOWN WORKERS
On behalf of myself, my wife Cheri, brother in law Dan, and my mother in law Lorraine Emmi, we would like to thank each and everyone of you for the fast and thorough help getting us through a horrendous flood situation. The speed they arrived and the help they employed was phenominal!! We can’t thank you enough and are truly grateful for each and everyone of you. Your service is so much appreciated.
Charlie Stebbins lives in Owasco. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!