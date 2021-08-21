 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Residents thank Owasco fire, town workers for flood help
THANK YOU

Letter: Residents thank Owasco fire, town workers for flood help

{{featured_button_text}}

THANK YOU OWASCO FIRE AND TOWN WORKERS

On behalf of myself, my wife Cheri, brother in law Dan, and my mother in law Lorraine Emmi, we would like to thank each and everyone of you for the fast and thorough help getting us through a horrendous flood situation. The speed they arrived and the help they employed was phenominal!! We can’t thank you enough and are truly grateful for each and everyone of you. Your service is so much appreciated.

Charlie Stebbins lives in Owasco. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get rid of FOMO and embrace JOMO

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Patrick Patterson

  • Updated

PATTERSON, Patrick, 31, of Auburn passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021. Calling hours are this Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 11 a.m -1 p.m. in…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News