Letter: Santa to a Senior program organizers thank Auburn community

The 2020 Be A Santa To A Senior Program has come to a close. Home Instead would like to recognize what a successful year this was in the midst of unprecedented times with the pandemic. The support of local businesses and dedicated volunteers made it possible to deliver gifts to approximately 120 seniors in our community. We would like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to the following: Andrew Simkin and The Phoenix Building Tenants, Five Star Bank, Wild’s Eats and Sweets, Riesters Appliances, Lyons National Bank, Deb Clark and the Finger Lakes Chapter of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors, Diane Saxton and The Fleming Federated Church and the Administrative Staff at Home Instead. A special thanks to Debby Dunbar who volunteered several hours to help with wrapping numerous gifts. Without these businesses, organizations and individuals willing to participate, BASTAS would not be the program it is today. Everyone involved has made this holiday season one to remember. We are anticipating that upcoming years will bring as much joy and gratitude as the ones that preceded it.