Letter: SCAT Van board thanks Union Springs Lions for support

On behalf of the Scat Van Board of Directors I would like to thank the Union Springs Lions Club members who participated in the 19th annual Chicken BBQ fundraiser held June 4th at the Trinity United Church supporting the SCAT Van. Thank you is not enough! Every other weekend from spring to fall the Lions Club cooks for many organizations averaging 13 BBQs for the year. This group volunteers their time days ahead to prep and prepare plus cook the day of the bbq. I know we have such a hard time trying to find volunteers, and for this group to continue on like they have over all these years it wonderful! Everything you do for our community is greatly appreciated! I cannot thank you enough!