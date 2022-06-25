 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THANK YOU

Letter: SCAT Van board thanks Union Springs Lions for support

  • 0

On behalf of the Scat Van Board of Directors I would like to thank the Union Springs Lions Club members who participated in the 19th annual Chicken BBQ fundraiser held June 4th at the Trinity United Church supporting the SCAT Van. Thank you is not enough! Every other weekend from spring to fall the Lions Club cooks for many organizations averaging 13 BBQs for the year. This group volunteers their time days ahead to prep and prepare plus cook the day of the bbq. I know we have such a hard time trying to find volunteers, and for this group to continue on like they have over all these years it wonderful! Everything you do for our community is greatly appreciated! I cannot thank you enough!

Sue Van Epps is executive director of the SCAT Van service. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Japan suspect in COVID relief fraud deported by Indonesia

Japan suspect in COVID relief fraud deported by Indonesia

A Japanese man accused of defrauding the government of $7.3 million intended for small Japanese businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic has been arrested on board a flight after being deported from Indonesia. Police confirmed the arrest of Mitsuhiro Taniguchi. He was taken to a police station after landing at Tokyo’s Narita airport on Wednesday. Japanese media reported Taniguchi and a group of acquaintances allegedly submitted about 1,700 false applications for COVID-19 relief funds to the Japanese government and illegally received subsidies on more than 960 of those applications, taking with them about 1 billion yen. Police also arrested Taniguchi’s ex-wife and their two sons in May on fraud allegations.

Gregory J. "Gregg" Smith

SMITH, Gregory J. "Gregg", 58, the husband of Katherine (Rankin) Smith, of Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 22,…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News